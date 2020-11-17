Annual ‘Dirty Dozen’ report details water concerns across Georgia

Residents of Juliette on a quest for clean water had to turn to Monroe County officials to extend county water lines rather than continue to drink well water they believe to be contaminated by coal ash ponds from Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer. Legislators failed to take action on a bill that would require the utility to excavate the coal ash and move it to lined landfills, but environmental advocates still want the EPD to require excavation.

For the past two years, a mining operation and a sunken cargo ship have also appeared on the Dirty Dozen list. Last month, after changes to the Clean Water Act took effect, a mineral mining operation near the Okefenokee Swamp was no longer subject to federal permitting, leaving approval up to state officials. Environmental experts believe the state should study the potential cumulative impacts of mining before issuing any permits to Twin Pines Minerals.

Salvage operations have recently begun to remove the capsized ship, the Golden Ray, which has been planted on the Georgia coast for over a year, but challenges include the possible release of oil and other pollutants into the water if salvage operations are not managed properly.

Rounding out the list of repeat offenders are a proposed rocket launching facility near Cumberland Island that residents of Camden County are rallying to stop by forcing a referendum on the county’s decision to purchase property for the spaceport, and legislative efforts to pass a farm bill that would make it hard for rural homeowners to file nuisance lawsuits against new farms in their communities.

New to the list this year are the following: