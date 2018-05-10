Andy Young hospitalized in Atlanta after falling ill in Nashville

The 86-year-old civil rights legend and politician spent three days at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Andrea Young said her father would be consulting with his personal physicians at Emory.

He flew to Nashville on Saturday for the Sunday speech. He sent the organizers of the event a text on Sunday morning that he would be unable to speak and was quickly taken to the hospital.

“We know the city loves him, but we are asking for no visitors,” Andrea Young said. “He always wants to respond to people. But the best thing they can do for him is pray. But we have no doubt that he will make a full recovery.”

Young was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1977 until 1979 and the mayor of Atlanta from 1982 until 1990.

