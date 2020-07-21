Andrew Gillum discusses depression, alcoholism after time in rehab

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

When officers arrived, Gillum was so intoxicated he could not communicate, police said. Police found a substance in the room that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, but Gillum was not charged with a crime. He left the hotel after rescue workers confirmed that he had stable medical signs. One of the other men was taken to a hospital, according to the police report.

Gillum said previously that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs. After the hotel room encounter became public, Gillum announced he was entering a rehabilitation facility.

Gillum, 40, was the first Black nominee in a major political party to run for governor in Florida. After the electoral defeat, the former Tallahassee mayor mounted an effort to register Democratic voters in Florida and frequently appeared on cable news channels as a political commentator.