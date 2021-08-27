‘An angel to so many’: Vigil planned for Atlanta mother killed in triple shooting

The family of an Atlanta mother of five who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute is holding a vigil this weekend to commemorate her life.
Chiemere Poole, 33, was killed Tuesday morning when an argument erupted into gunfire at a southeast Atlanta apartment building. Two others were also shot, including Poole’s younger brother, according to Atlanta police. Both are expected to survive.
The triple shooting happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene and found Poole dead inside an apartment, according to police. Her brother had been shot in the arm.
The third victim was discovered in the area about three hours later with a gunshot wound to the foot, authorities said. His name was not released.
That afternoon, Atlanta police announced they had arrested 43-year-old Andrea Rivers on murder and aggravated assault charges.
Investigators said Rivers’ daughter is the girlfriend of the man who was shot in the arm, but it’s still unclear exactly what led to the argument or how many people were inside the home at the time.
“This incident stemmed from a domestic dispute ending in the decedent and her brother being shot,” Atlanta police said Thursday. “The suspect in this case is the mother of the wounded brother’s girlfriend.”
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
A fundraiser launched by Poole’s younger sister to help cover funeral expenses and support her children had raised about $7,500 as of Friday afternoon. Lashunda Hicks said Poole’s five children are ages 5, 7, 13, 14 and 16.
“She was a single mother who worked hard to provide for her kids,” Hicks wrote on the fundraising page, calling Poole “a ray of sunshine” with a heart of gold. “Chiemere was an angel to so many people around her ... She was always a provider to those in need.”
Family members are planning a candlelight vigil and a balloon release Saturday evening at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, Hicks wrote in a Facebook post. The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at 440 Thomasville Boulevard in Atlanta. Those planning to attend are urged to bring red and white balloons.
“We have a long journey ahead of us, with our village of family and friends,” Hicks wrote. “God will see us through this trying time.”
Rivers remained in the Fulton County Jail on Friday without bond.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.