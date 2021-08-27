‘An angel to so many’: Vigil planned for Atlanta mother killed in triple shooting

Explore Arrest made in deadly triple shooting at SE Atlanta apartment

Investigators said Rivers’ daughter is the girlfriend of the man who was shot in the arm, but it’s still unclear exactly what led to the argument or how many people were inside the home at the time.

“This incident stemmed from a domestic dispute ending in the decedent and her brother being shot,” Atlanta police said Thursday. “The suspect in this case is the mother of the wounded brother’s girlfriend.”

Friends and family members react to the news after an Atlanta mother was shot to death Tuesday morning.

A fundraiser launched by Poole’s younger sister to help cover funeral expenses and support her children had raised about $7,500 as of Friday afternoon. Lashunda Hicks said Poole’s five children are ages 5, 7, 13, 14 and 16.

“She was a single mother who worked hard to provide for her kids,” Hicks wrote on the fundraising page, calling Poole “a ray of sunshine” with a heart of gold. “Chiemere was an angel to so many people around her ... She was always a provider to those in need.”

Family members are planning a candlelight vigil and a balloon release Saturday evening at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, Hicks wrote in a Facebook post. The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at 440 Thomasville Boulevard in Atlanta. Those planning to attend are urged to bring red and white balloons.

“We have a long journey ahead of us, with our village of family and friends,” Hicks wrote. “God will see us through this trying time.”

Rivers remained in the Fulton County Jail on Friday without bond.

