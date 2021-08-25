American Cancer Society joins employers requiring proof of vaccination

The American Cancer Society has joined other metro Atlanta employers requiring proof of vaccination status.
The new mandate, which applies to full- and part-time staff, requires them to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. So far, it excludes volunteers and program participants.
Also covered in the mandate are employees at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the Washington, D.C.-based arm that advocates for public policy change and legislative and regulatory solutions that will address issues related to the disease.
The ACS has 2,482 full-time employees nationwide, including 331 in metro Atlanta; and 180 part-time staff, including six in metro Atlanta
“COVID-19 continues to pose a serious health threat to cancer patients, survivors, and the public at large,” according to a statement from the nonprofit. ”It is our loved ones, friends, and neighbors who continue to be at risk. In response to the size and scope of this crisis, the American Cancer Society has a compelling obligation to act by doing what we do best: following the evidence, leading with science, and always putting people first.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years of age and older.
Delta Air Lines now requires new employees to be fully vaccinated. It doesn’t include current workers.
Delta on Wednesday also unveiled a few additions. It plans to charge employees who haven’t been vaccinated an extra $200 a month beginning in November as part of the company’s health care plans.
At Invesco, an investment management firm, employees and clients who enter any Invesco office are required to be vaccinated. Employees will not be returning to the office until at least Nov. 1.
Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has announced it will require that employees who enter its headquarters and certain other offices be fully vaccinated against the virus.
About 42% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent numbers on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.