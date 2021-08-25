American Cancer Society joins employers requiring proof of vaccination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years of age and older.

Delta Air Lines now requires new employees to be fully vaccinated. It doesn’t include current workers.

Delta on Wednesday also unveiled a few additions. It plans to charge employees who haven’t been vaccinated an extra $200 a month beginning in November as part of the company’s health care plans.

At Invesco, an investment management firm, employees and clients who enter any Invesco office are required to be vaccinated. Employees will not be returning to the office until at least Nov. 1.

Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has announced it will require that employees who enter its headquarters and certain other offices be fully vaccinated against the virus.

About 42% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent numbers on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.