AMC Theaters could run out of money by end of the year

Another major U.S. theater operator, Regal Entertainment, reopened in August but suspended operations last week, citing a lack of new releases.

Without additional revenue, the Kansas-based AMC would likely burn through its cash reserves by the end of 2020 or early next year, the company said in a statement. To raise extra cash, the company said it would consider debt or equity financing, asset sales, renegotiations of lease payments and possible joint ventures, the Journal reports.

So far AMC has raised approximately $37.8 million through an offering of approximately 9.0 million shares, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Some AMC locations in New York and California that raked in 23% of the company’s 2019 U.S. revenue remained closed as of this week, the Journal reports.