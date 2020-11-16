Amazon to add delivery station in Doraville

Delivery Stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles to get delivered to customers.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the Metro Atlanta area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities. This new delivery station represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.” – Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson