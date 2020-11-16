Amazon to add delivery station in Doraville

Amazon Logistics has purchased property for a new Metro Atlanta delivery station in Doraville. The new station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers inside and outside of the I-285 perimeter, according to a press release.
Delivery Stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles to get delivered to customers.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the Metro Atlanta area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities. This new delivery station represents Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.” – Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson
This delivery station will be Amazon’s seventh delivery station in the Metro Atlanta area and eighth in the state of Georgia. Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the US.
“The City of Doraville is excited to add Amazon to our community,” said Chris Eldridge, Doraville City Manager. “This project is a great example of local governments working together seamlessly to facilitate economic development. I expect this to be one of several economic development wins Doraville will be able to announce in the coming months.”
This delivery station is expected to open in 2021 and will create hundreds of full time and part time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.
Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.
Information: www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.