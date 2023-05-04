BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Gunman accused in Midtown shooting arrested
X

Alleged shooter had appointment at Midtown medical office, cops say

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The gunman suspected in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Atlanta had an appointment at the Midtown medical office where five people were shot, police said.

“He spent about maybe two minutes inside the building, where he then exited on foot,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a Wednesday evening news conference.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Deion Patterson was taken into custody at an apartment complex just north of Truist Park in Cobb County.

He is accused of opening fire at a Northside Hospital medical building in Midtown, where one woman was killed and four others were injured around noon, police said. Hampton said Patterson had an appointment at the medical office, but a motive has not been determined.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. At least three of them were seriously injured.

Patterson then went to a Shell gas station, where he stole a white pickup truck that was left running and unattended, Hampton added. A series of search warrants were obtained in Atlanta and Cobb for locations where authorities believed Patterson could have gone, Hampton said.

At around 12:30 p.m., Flock cameras located the vehicle in Cobb, but it took two hours for police to be notified. The vehicle was located near The Battery and towed away from a parking lot along Heritage Court.

“These are massively complex investigations, and information comes in so quickly and it is so confusing and so contradicting that we find that we are often trying to go to three or four different places very quickly — each seeming to be the suspect,” Cobb police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

VanHoozer added that his officers were called to various locations across Cobb by citizens saying they had spotted the suspect.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes11h ago

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery
3h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
9h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
10h ago
The Latest
Rep. Williams urges stricter gun control in wake of shooting
8m ago
Kemp thanks law enforcement involved in shooting investigation
34m ago
Witnesses say they aided police in locating suspect at neighborhood pool
1h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top