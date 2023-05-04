Alleged shooter had appointment at Midtown medical office, cops say

Patterson then went to a Shell gas station, where he stole a white pickup truck that was left running and unattended, Hampton added. A series of search warrants were obtained in Atlanta and Cobb for locations where authorities believed Patterson could have gone, Hampton said.

At around 12:30 p.m., Flock cameras located the vehicle in Cobb, but it took two hours for police to be notified. The vehicle was located near The Battery and towed away from a parking lot along Heritage Court.

“These are massively complex investigations, and information comes in so quickly and it is so confusing and so contradicting that we find that we are often trying to go to three or four different places very quickly — each seeming to be the suspect,” Cobb police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

VanHoozer added that his officers were called to various locations across Cobb by citizens saying they had spotted the suspect.