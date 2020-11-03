Alabama decides whether to remove racist words from state law

The changes would also remove duplicate sections from the heavily amended document and put related items all in one section, according to reports.

This year’s amendment proposal is among six on the ballot and would open the way for a deeply reworded state constitution, but one that maintains the document’s basic tenets and provisions.

Known as Amendment 4, the bill would “authorize the Legislature to recompile the Alabama Constitution and submit it during the 2022 Regular Session, and provide a process for its ratification by the voters of this state,” according to reports citing the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

If approved, state legislators would carefully draft a new constitution that removes racist language and language that is repeated or that no longer applies in modern times.

Even then, the updated constitution would not become law until a majority of voters approve the constitutional amendment a second time.

The polls close at 8 p.m. in Alabama, where the secretary of state has pledged that unofficial results will be reported on election night. Absentee ballots are due by Tuesday, and officials can start processing them at 7 a.m.