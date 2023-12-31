AJC’s Andrew Morse: What a year - and 2024 will be even better

Next year, former President Donald Trump will stand trial in Fulton County, charged with attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The AJC will be there to cover this historic story, from every angle, every day.

Next year, the people of Georgia will once again play a critical role in determining the next president of the United States. We will ensure voters have access to the most comprehensive news, information and insights to help inform their choices at the polls.

Next year, the people of Atlanta will learn the fate of the public safety training center.

These are important stories, and our aim — as always — will be the relentless pursuit of the truth and the facts.

We are making a substantial investment in our newsroom in 2024, expanding key beats, hiring new reporters and opening new bureaus across the state. You can expect to see more robust business coverage, especially about the multinational companies, tech startups and small businesses that call Atlanta home. You will also see more coverage of Georgia’s booming entertainment industry.

In 2024, the AJC will feature a revamped Opinion section, highlighting a broader range of voices on a wider variety of topics. Our aim is to create a marketplace of ideas, not an echo chamber.

In January, you’ll also see a new AJC mobile app, refreshed AJC.com experience and expanded video and audio offerings.

January will also mark the debut of the Monica Pearson Show, our new streaming program hosted by one of Atlanta’s most beloved personalities and featuring in-depth conversations with some of our city’s most intriguing characters.

We will roll out new products throughout the year, enhancing the value of your AJC subscription. Our focus in 2024 will be on building a community for Atlanta’s most passionate sports fans, an essential new platform to celebrate our city’s booming Black culture and a new experience that whets the appetites of Southern foodies, whether they are dining out or staying in.

We have big plans for next year, and they are all focused on our commitment to being here to serve a GREATER ATLANTA. You’ll hear much more about that in January as we launch the new AJC.

To that end, next fall, the AJC will move back into the city of Atlanta, into a new office in Midtown. This new home will help to reestablish our roots and connections with our community.

One last note, for those of you reading this letter on the printed page over your morning cup of coffee: Our digital transformation means we need to invest in new products and new content to help reach new audiences and better serve our subscribers. That doesn’t mean we are abandoning the newspaper. We have decided to continue to print and deliver the paper in metro Atlanta for the foreseeable future. I can’t promise you we will do this forever; it has gotten more expensive and more logistically challenging to print and distribute newspapers each day. But so many of you have reached out to me this year to tell me how much the paper means to you. So we will continue to evaluate what it takes to print the paper and balance those requirements with our need to continue to invest in essential journalism and engaging digital products.

2023 has been a special year for the AJC and for me. I’m honored to have the opportunity to work for this great organization and have enjoyed settling into Atlanta and meeting so many of you. I appreciate the feedback I’ve received about our work — the good, the bad and the ugly. I hope you’ll continue to let us know how we’re doing. That’s how we’ll continue to evolve, and that’s how we can work together to build a GREATER ATLANTA.

Happy Holidays!

Keep Going,

Andrew Morse