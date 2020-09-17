AJC to host town hall about Atlanta sports amid the coronavirus pandemic

The growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic peaked when an NBA player tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA immediately shut down with just weeks remaining in the regular season. College basketball followed amid conference tournaments to determine teams for the NCAA Tournament. March Madness, which was to culminate with the Final Four in Atlanta, would be canceled. Major League Baseball stopped spring training just weeks before a new season was to begin. Professional sports leagues, here and around the world, simply stopped. College and high school sports were canceled, leaving student-athletes blindsided by the finality of their seasons, and in some cases, careers. Our beloved Peachtree Road Race was postponed and then later canceled.

Slowly, some sports have returned. The NBA, WNBA and MLS returned to play in bubbles in Florida without fans. The NHL resumed its playoffs, also in a bubble. NASCAR came back in a scaled-down version. Several major college conferences canceled or postponed seasons, including mighty football. Others did not.