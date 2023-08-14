AJC IN-DEPTH: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s 2020 election

Following the 2020 presidential election, Georgia was at the center of one of the biggest election disputes of modern American history.
What happened between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021 is now at the center of a probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which is expected to result in criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies.
Read the AJC’s Toner Prize-winning story about what happened here.
