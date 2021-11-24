ajc logo
Ahmaud Arbery case: The charges each defendant was convicted of

All three defendants were convicted of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

All three defendants faced the same nine charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Here are the charges and the jury’s decision:

Travis McMichael

1. Malice murder – GUILTY

2. Felony murder – GUILTY

3. Felony murder – GUILTY

4. Felony murder – GUILTY

5. Felony murder – GUILTY

6. Aggravated assault – GUILTY

7. Aggravated assault – GUILTY

8. False imprisonment – GUILTY

9. Criminal attempt to commit a felony – GUILTY

Greg McMichael

1. Malice murder – NOT GUILTY

2. Felony murder – GUILTY

3. Felony murder – GUILTY

4. Felony murder – GUILTY

5. Felony murder – GUILTY

6. Aggravated assault – GUILTY

7. Aggravated assault – GUILTY

8. False imprisonment – GUILTY

9. Criminal attempt to commit a felony – GUILTY

William “Roddie” Bryan

1. Malice murder – NOT GUILTY

2. Felony murder – NOT GUILTY

3. Felony murder – GUILTY

4. Felony murder – GUILTY

5. Felony murder – GUILTY

6. Aggravated assault – NOT GUILTY

7. Aggravated assault – GUILTY

8. False imprisonment – GUILTY

9. Criminal attempt to commit a felony – GUILTY

