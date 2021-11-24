Ahmaud Arbery case: The charges each defendant was convicted of

All three defendants faced the same nine charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Here are the charges and the jury’s decision:
Travis McMichael
1. Malice murder – GUILTY
2. Felony murder – GUILTY
3. Felony murder – GUILTY
4. Felony murder – GUILTY
5. Felony murder – GUILTY
6. Aggravated assault – GUILTY
7. Aggravated assault – GUILTY
8. False imprisonment – GUILTY
9. Criminal attempt to commit a felony – GUILTY
Greg McMichael
1. Malice murder – NOT GUILTY
2. Felony murder – GUILTY
3. Felony murder – GUILTY
4. Felony murder – GUILTY
5. Felony murder – GUILTY
6. Aggravated assault – GUILTY
7. Aggravated assault – GUILTY
8. False imprisonment – GUILTY
9. Criminal attempt to commit a felony – GUILTY
William “Roddie” Bryan
1. Malice murder – NOT GUILTY
2. Felony murder – NOT GUILTY
3. Felony murder – GUILTY
4. Felony murder – GUILTY
5. Felony murder – GUILTY
6. Aggravated assault – NOT GUILTY
7. Aggravated assault – GUILTY
8. False imprisonment – GUILTY
9. Criminal attempt to commit a felony – GUILTY
