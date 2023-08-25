After Trump’s surrender, a quiet morning at the Fulton County Jail

News
By and
43 minutes ago
X

In the hours leading up to his surrender, crowds outside the Fulton County Jail swelled with protesters, onlookers and news crews from across the country hoping to catch a glimpse of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, with Trump back at his summer home in New Jersey, the scene outside the jail is much subdued. Piles of trash, empty news tents and two overflowing portable toilets remain.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gone are the Trump supporters with their massive flags and homemade signs. The counter-protesters who arrived wearing full animal suits to stir up the crowd are gone, too. Only local TV stations and a few lesser-known national outlets are still filming live shots outside the Rice Street facility.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Overnight, five more of Trump’s co-defendants were booked into the jail. The final two, a former publicist for Kanye West and a Lutheran minister who served as a police chaplain, have a few more hours to surrender ahead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ noon deadline.

About the Authors

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

NEW THIS MORNING
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail
12h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
14h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
16h ago
The Latest
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight
2h ago
MLK’s ‘dream’ alive but unfulfilled 60 years after March on Washington
3h ago
After Atlanta surrender, Trump calls indictments ‘election interference’
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
12h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top