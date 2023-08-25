After Trump’s surrender, a quiet morning at the Fulton County Jail

In the hours leading up to his surrender, crowds outside the Fulton County Jail swelled with protesters, onlookers and news crews from across the country hoping to catch a glimpse of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, with Trump back at his summer home in New Jersey, the scene outside the jail is much subdued. Piles of trash, empty news tents and two overflowing portable toilets remain.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gone are the Trump supporters with their massive flags and homemade signs. The counter-protesters who arrived wearing full animal suits to stir up the crowd are gone, too. Only local TV stations and a few lesser-known national outlets are still filming live shots outside the Rice Street facility.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Overnight, five more of Trump’s co-defendants were booked into the jail. The final two, a former publicist for Kanye West and a Lutheran minister who served as a police chaplain, have a few more hours to surrender ahead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ noon deadline.