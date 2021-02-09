After resigning Atlanta job, U.S. Attorney Christine resigns in South Georgia

A week after resigning as the acting U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, Bobby Christine is also quitting as the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Georgia, the office said Tuesday.
Christine had held the position since Nov. 22, 2017, after being appointed by former President Donald Trump. His resignation, which was previously announced internally in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, is effective Tuesday. Christine plans to return to private practice in Augusta, the office said.
“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the people of the 43 counties of the Southern District as their chief federal prosecutor and law enforcement officer,” Christine said in an emailed statement. “I am proud to have worked alongside an unparalleled team of lawyers and staff in assisting our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”
In January, Trump appointed Christine to take over the North Georgia office in Atlanta after the sudden resignation of Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
Christine previously worked for a decade in the district attorney’s office in Augusta. In 2005, he was appointed Columbia County magistrate court judge, a position he held until November 2017, according to information on the U.S. Attorney’s website. Christine served as the chief magistrate from 2009-2012 and also worked in private practice.
Christine earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham. He is a veteran of the war in Iraq and began serving as an Army reservist at age 17. Christine’s current rank is brigadier general.