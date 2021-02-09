After resigning Atlanta job, U.S. Attorney Christine resigns in South Georgia

Christine had held the position since Nov. 22, 2017, after being appointed by former President Donald Trump. His resignation, which was previously announced internally in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, is effective Tuesday. Christine plans to return to private practice in Augusta, the office said.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the people of the 43 counties of the Southern District as their chief federal prosecutor and law enforcement officer,” Christine said in an emailed statement. “I am proud to have worked alongside an unparalleled team of lawyers and staff in assisting our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”