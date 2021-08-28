After 7 weeks on the run, suspect in DeKalb homicide arrested

A 20-year-old man accused in a July homicide was arrested Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tremayne Latner, who lives in Decatur, was charged with malice murder in the July 9 shooting death of Naeem James, investigators said. James was killed on Salem Trail in Lithonia.
Latner had been on the run since the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on Marietta Street in Atlanta and taken to the DeKalb jail. The Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta police and the state Department of Natural Resources assisted with the arrest, the sheriff’s office said.
Latner was being held without bond late Saturday, booking records showed.
