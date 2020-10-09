After nearly 2 years on the run, fugitive captured in Clayton

Harris got out of the car and ran, but was tracked down by a sheriff’s office K-9, according to the release. Inside the wrecked vehicle, deputies discovered several credit cards with different names on them, marijuana and a gun.

Harris faces a dozen charges, including financial transaction card theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, third-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, misdemeanor marijuana possession, obstruction of an officer and fleeing from police. He is also charged with several traffic violations stemming from the pursuit, online jail records show.

Harris is being held at the Clayton County Jail without bond.

In April 2017, Harris was arrested in Atlanta after someone saw him fighting with his girlfriend outside a Buckhead salon and called police to report a kidnapping, AJC.com previously reported.

The witness worried that Harris forced his girlfriend into an SUV and drove off, so they followed the couple to a nearby gas station.

Officers eventually spotted the SUV at a Chick-Fil-A, but Harris ran from police. His girlfriend told detectives the entire thing was a misunderstanding and that she hadn’t been kidnapped, but Harris was taken into custody after police learned he was wanted in connection with a Florida burglary from a year earlier.

AJC.com has reached out to authorities for more information about Harris' alleged 2018 escape from work release.

