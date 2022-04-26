About 83% of Gwinnett property values changed due to market

The Gwinnett County Board of Assessors mailed about 294,000 assessment notices to property owners Friday and roughly 83% had appraised values that were adjusted in response to last year’s real estate market changes.
The notices advise residential and commercial property owners of assessed values as of Jan. 1, according to a county news release. They include 2022 property tax estimates but are not tax bills, the county said.
The estimates apply this year’s property values to last year’s millage rates and exemptions on file. This year’s tax rates for the county, cities and school districts have not yet been calculated.
The estimates also do not account for potential changes to fees such as those for stormwater, solid waste, street lights or speed control devices.
Property owners who disagree with this year’s values have 45 days from the date on their assessment to appeal online, in person or by mail. Appeals must include the owner’s name, property address, parcel number, reason for the appeal and opinion of the correct value.
Taxpayers who want to view and print copies of their annual assessment notices can visit gwinnett-assessor.com. The website also has frequently asked questions and online appeal forms.
The assessor’s office can be reached by phone at 770-822-7200 or email at Taxpayer.Services@GwinnettCounty.com.
