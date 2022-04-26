ajc logo
X

About 83% of Gwinnett property values changed due to market

The Gwinnett County Board of Assessors have mailed Annual Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners. (File Photo)

caption arrowCaption
The Gwinnett County Board of Assessors have mailed Annual Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners. (File Photo)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Assessors mailed about 294,000 assessment notices to property owners Friday and roughly 83% had appraised values that were adjusted in response to last year’s real estate market changes.

The notices advise residential and commercial property owners of assessed values as of Jan. 1, according to a county news release. They include 2022 property tax estimates but are not tax bills, the county said.

ExploreHousing shortage exacerbates affordability problems in Atlanta suburbs

The estimates apply this year’s property values to last year’s millage rates and exemptions on file. This year’s tax rates for the county, cities and school districts have not yet been calculated.

The estimates also do not account for potential changes to fees such as those for stormwater, solid waste, street lights or speed control devices.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Property owners who disagree with this year’s values have 45 days from the date on their assessment to appeal online, in person or by mail. Appeals must include the owner’s name, property address, parcel number, reason for the appeal and opinion of the correct value.

Taxpayers who want to view and print copies of their annual assessment notices can visit gwinnett-assessor.com. The website also has frequently asked questions and online appeal forms.

The assessor’s office can be reached by phone at 770-822-7200 or email at Taxpayer.Services@GwinnettCounty.com.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgians play key roles in hearing on poor military housing
56m ago
State Farm Arena goes green
21h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot, sunny and full of pollen
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top