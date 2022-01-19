A look ahead , at Xbox's plans , for 2022.Kotaku reports that Xbox is looking to follow up a stellar 2021 with another year of exclusive releases coming to the console. .Kotaku reports that Xbox is looking to follow up a stellar 2021 with another year of exclusive releases coming to the console. .'Shredders', According to Kotaku, this game takes the realism of 'Skate' and applies it to snowboarding. After a delay last October, expect to hit the slopes February 2022.'Shredders', According to Kotaku, this game takes the realism of 'Skate' and applies it to snowboarding. After a delay last October, expect to hit the slopes February 2022.'Shredders', According to Kotaku, this game takes the realism of 'Skate' and applies it to snowboarding. After a delay last October, expect to hit the slopes February 2022.'Halo Infinite' Seasons Two & Three, The second season of 'Infinite' will reportedly fill in some of the gaps in the game's current build, like its missing cooperative campaign.Another missing feature, the popular map-creation Forge mode, will be added later in the year for the third season. .'Starfield', Starfield is Bethesda’s long-awaited return to RPGs, and it's set on multiple planets, making it one of the studio's most expansive open world playgrounds.'Starfield', Starfield is Bethesda’s long-awaited return to RPGs, and it's set on multiple planets, making it one of the studio's most expansive open world playgrounds.Kotaku also points out that 'Starfield' will be the first game the studio has developed since being acquired by Microsoft in 2021.Kotaku reports that Microsoft has now acquired over two dozen studios, and a lot of them are working on big projects waiting for release dates. .Kotaku reports that Microsoft has now acquired over two dozen studios, and a lot of them are working on big projects waiting for release dates. .The studio behind 'Forza Horizon 5,' Playground Games, is working on a long-awaited new 'Fable' game. .The studio behind 'Forza Horizon 5,' Playground Games, is working on a long-awaited new 'Fable' game. .The makers of 'The Outer Worlds,' Obsidian, are currently developing a dark, fantasy RPG called 'Avowed.'.The makers of 'The Outer Worlds,' Obsidian, are currently developing a dark, fantasy RPG called 'Avowed.'.According to Kotaku, besides exclusive titles, Microsoft is expected to continue its push to entice users to sign up for Game Pass. .According to Kotaku, besides exclusive titles, Microsoft is expected to continue its push to entice users to sign up for Game Pass. .A number of big games, like 'Rainbow Six Extraction,' are coming to the subscription service the same day they are released for purchase. .A number of big games, like 'Rainbow Six Extraction,' are coming to the subscription service the same day they are released for purchase.