A Florida sheriff has ordered his deputies not to wear masks

But Woods, a Republican who was elected in 2016 and participated in a phone call between law enforcement and President Donald Trump on Tuesday, was not swayed by the scientific consensus.

“We can debate and argue all day of why and why not,” he wrote. “The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t.”

Marion County, a Central Florida county that is home to about 365,000 people, has not been hit as hard as some other places in the state but has had 6,798 cases and 104 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county added about 176 new cases and four new deaths per day, on average, in the seven days ending Tuesday.

The sheriff’s order made exceptions for officers at the county courthouse, in jails and in public schools — but he made clear that he was not convinced they were necessary.

There remain deep divisions in the United States over mask wearing, often rooted in partisan politics. Some people resent being told to wear masks, and others resent people’s refusal to wear them; the arguments at times have turned violent.

In Marion County, the sheriff’s order came amid a fight over a mask order in the county’s largest city, Ocala, which put a face-covering ordinance in place last week, only to have it vetoed Monday by the city’s mayor, Kent Guinn.

Guinn also said that he had spoken to Chief Greg Graham of the Ocala Police Department, who agreed that a mask mandate would not be enforced. “We will never write a fine,” Guinn told 97.3 FM The Sky. “We’re just not going to do it.”

But his veto was overruled Wednesday by the City Council, which upheld the emergency ordinance requiring face masks inside of businesses.

Local reaction to the mask orders has been mixed. “Good luck making me,” one Facebook user wrote on a City Council post about restoring the ordinance Wednesday. “I stand behind the mayor, the police chiefs and Marion County Sheriff and I’m voting out current city council.”

But Amber Gibbs, a Marion County resident who described the situation as “a kind of mask war,” said decisions like those made by Woods were sending “the wrong message.”

“I don’t feel safe at all when our leaders are promoting anti-science,” she said. “That’s why we’re staying home for the most part.”

Still, Woods said that visitors to his offices would be asked to remove their masks. If they refuse, Woods said, they will be asked to leave.

He also provided guidance to his deputies for how to deal with people who might ask why they do not wear face coverings. “If at any time you are confronted by any individual complaining, berating you or just being a difficult individual,” Woods wrote, “you will politely and professionally tell them ‘I am not required to wear a mask nor will I, per the Order of the Sheriff’ and then walk away from them.”

The sheriff ended his email on a strict tone of enforcement: “My orders will be followed or my actions will be swift to address.”