$8M worth of heroin, cocaine, pot seized in massive Atlanta drug bust

Authorities said they recently made the largest heroin bust in Georgia history, preventing 374 pounds of the illegal substance from making it to Atlanta’s streets, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told Channel 2 that agents seized about $8 million worth of drugs, which includes the massive amount of heroin, 22 pounds of cocaine and 20 pounds of marijuana. The DEA said agents believe the drugs were headed for “The Bluff,” a section of northwest Atlanta notorious for heroin availability.
“There’s a staggering amount of people that are using heroin still in this area, especially in light of COVID-19 and everything else,” DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy told the news station.
Murphy also said the lead suspect arrested in the operation is likely the primary supplier of heroin to “The Bluff.”
“Some of it (was) black tar. Some of it regular brown heroin,” Murphy said, adding that agents were able to track the large amount of drugs to a Mexican cartel.
Neither the prime suspect’s name nor the specific location where the heroin was seized was released Tuesday, but U.S. Attorney BJay Pak has a news conference scheduled for Wednesday to provide more information, Channel 2 reported. The prime suspect has reportedly already served time in federal prison.
The cocaine and marijuana, along with 41 guns and $1.5 million in cash, were also seized from a house along Whitehall Street as part of the operation, the news station reported.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA, along with assistance from the FBI and Doraville police.
