$8M worth of heroin, cocaine, pot seized in massive Atlanta drug bust

“Some of it (was) black tar. Some of it regular brown heroin,” Murphy said, adding that agents were able to track the large amount of drugs to a Mexican cartel.

Neither the prime suspect’s name nor the specific location where the heroin was seized was released Tuesday, but U.S. Attorney BJay Pak has a news conference scheduled for Wednesday to provide more information, Channel 2 reported. The prime suspect has reportedly already served time in federal prison.

The cocaine and marijuana, along with 41 guns and $1.5 million in cash, were also seized from a house along Whitehall Street as part of the operation, the news station reported.

This is a photo of the $1.5 million in cash that was seized in Atlanta during a drug bust. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, along with assistance from the FBI and Doraville police.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: