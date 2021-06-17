82-year-old Dunwoody man struck, killed by 83-year-old driver

An 82-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by a car driven by an 83-year-old, Dunwoody police said.
Officers and DeKalb County firefighters were called to the intersection of Vermack Road and Parliament Drive, where they found John Lange of Dunwoody on the ground after being hit by a vehicle, police said.
Life-saving measures were started by officers and bystanders until fire rescue arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle, a resident of Sandy Springs, remained at the scene, police said. The driver’s name has not been released and no criminal charges have been filed.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Guinevere Wiencek at 678-382-6919 or email Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.
