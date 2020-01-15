8 powerful quotes to kick off Black History Month

— Michelle Obama

“I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”

— Rosa Parks

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”

— Harriet Tubman

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The best way to make dreams come true is to wake up.”

— Mae C. Jemison

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

—- Maya Angelou

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

— Malcolm X

