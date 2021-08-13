69-year-old man charged in Hall County wreck that killed woman

Kenneth Howard Gragg, 69, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

On April 27, Gragg was driving north on Atlanta Highway, just south of Friendship Road, in an Oldsmobile Bravada around 2:30 p.m. when the SUV struck the center median and went airborne, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.