69-year-old man charged in Hall County wreck that killed woman

Kenneth Howard Gragg, 69, was charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck that killed Grisel Alvarez Martinez, 64.
Kenneth Howard Gragg, 69, was charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck that killed Grisel Alvarez Martinez, 64.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A Flowery Branch man has been charged in a wreck that left a woman dead in April, authorities said.

Kenneth Howard Gragg, 69, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

On April 27, Gragg was driving north on Atlanta Highway, just south of Friendship Road, in an Oldsmobile Bravada around 2:30 p.m. when the SUV struck the center median and went airborne, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.

Gragg’s vehicle collided with 64-year-old Grisel Alvarez Martinez’s Ford Fusion while she was driving south, Booth said.

Martinez died at the scene. Gragg was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

