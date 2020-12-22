66-year-old motorcyclist dies in fiery crash in Polk County

Henry Hogue, 66, of Cedartown was attempting to cross over Ga. 1 near the intersection of Mildred Drive when his Harley Davidson FLSTC entered the path of a 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400, which was traveling in the left lane of Ga. 1 northbound, around 3:30 p.m., according to Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young.

The GMT-400 struck Hogue on the left side, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle and getting hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado on the right lane of Ga. 1 southbound, Young said.