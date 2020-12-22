66-year-old motorcyclist dies in fiery crash in Polk County

A man was thrown from his motorcycle and killed in a fiery crash Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Polk County, authorities said.
Henry Hogue, 66, of Cedartown was attempting to cross over Ga. 1 near the intersection of Mildred Drive when his Harley Davidson FLSTC entered the path of a 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400, which was traveling in the left lane of Ga. 1 northbound, around 3:30 p.m., according to Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young.
The GMT-400 struck Hogue on the left side, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle and getting hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado on the right lane of Ga. 1 southbound, Young said.
“Hogue’s motorcycle was trapped underneath the GMT-400 as both vehicles left the west side of the Ga. 1,” Young said. “Once off the roadway, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.”
Hogue died from his injuries while the driver of the GMT-400 suffered minor injuries, the GSP confirmed.
Authorities haven’t released information about the condition of the driver behind the Silverado.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.