6.5 Million Americans , Currently Suffer From , Alzheimer's Disease.According to a new report by the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older suffer from Alzheimer's disease. .Fox News reports that the association's annual update said that 73% of individuals over 75 also suffer from the degenerative brain disease. .According to the organization, women make up nearly two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's. .Older Black Americans were found to be twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia than older white Americans. .The association found that one in three seniors die with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. .That's more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. .The number of Alzheimer's deaths more than doubled from 2000 to 2019. .Globally, approximately 50 million people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. .Fox News reports that while scientists have not yet determined the exact cause of the disease, age is the best-known risk factor. .The United States' CDC notes that genetics may play a role in developing Alzheimer's. The agency is investigating possible links to education, diet and environment. .Currently, there is no known cure for Alzheimer's disease. .Treatment of the disease is limited to maintaining brain health and slowing or managing symptoms.