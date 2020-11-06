64-year-old man struck by car, suffers serious injuries in Marietta

A 64-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive Thursday night, authorities said.
The man was hit after walking directly into the path of a Jeep Liberty, driven by a 79-year-old Marietta man, Marietta police spokesman Investigator Joshua Madison wrote in a news release.
The driver’s condition wasn’t released, but the 64-year-old was sent to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for life-threatening injuries, Madison said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 770-794-5357.
