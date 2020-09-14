62-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Cobb

A 62-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in a weekend crash in Cobb County.
According to investigators, a gray 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Windy Hill Road toward Olive Springs Road around 9:13 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, identified as Anthony Robinson of Marietta, was not in a crosswalk at the time and the Toyota Camry struck him, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said Monday in a news release. Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured and has not been charged in connection with the crash.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police at 770-499-3987.