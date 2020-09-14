62-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Cobb

According to investigators, a gray 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Windy Hill Road toward Olive Springs Road around 9:13 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, identified as Anthony Robinson of Marietta, was not in a crosswalk at the time and the Toyota Camry struck him, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said Monday in a news release. Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured and has not been charged in connection with the crash.