60-year-old critically injured in Marietta wreck

A 60-year-old Marietta man was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on Roswell Road, police said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. when Roberto Santiago, who was driving a Toyota Camry, entered the intersection at North Greenbriar Drive and collided with a Honda Accord driven by a 20-year-old, Marietta police spokesman Officer Joshua Madison said in a news release.
Santiago was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police have not provided the condition of the other driver or said whether any charges are expected in the crash. The wreck remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5352.
