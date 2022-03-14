Hamburger icon
6 taken to hospital after 10-car pileup on NW Atlanta parkway

The pileup wreck took place just before 6 p.m. Monday on the busy Hollowell Parkway near a bridge over a creek that runs from Grove Park, Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A Monday evening crash on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta involved 10 cars and sent six people to the hospital, officials said.

The pileup wreck took place just before 6 p.m. on the busy parkway near a bridge over a creek that runs from Grove Park, Atlanta Fire Rescue spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The road was cleared and reopened to traffic about an hour later.

Officials do not know the injury status of the six people taken to the hospital, Richardson said. Five others at the scene refused treatment. No further information has been released about what led to the crash or whether charges would be filed against any of the drivers.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

