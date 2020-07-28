Bond denied for suspect in death of 8-year-old

Julian Jamal Conley, 19, was charged with murder and aggravated assault days after the July 4 shooting. He has been held at the Fulton jail since surrendering July 15.

The rising third grader was killed a little after 9:30 p.m. when as many as four armed civilians opened fire on her mother’s SUV in a parking lot off University Avenue, police said. The fatal shooting occurred across the street from the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer last month.