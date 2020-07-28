Bond denied for suspect in death of 8-year-old

The man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was denied bond Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Julian Jamal Conley, 19, was charged with murder and aggravated assault days after the July 4 shooting. He has been held at the Fulton jail since surrendering July 15.
The rising third grader was killed a little after 9:30 p.m. when as many as four armed civilians opened fire on her mother’s SUV in a parking lot off University Avenue, police said. The fatal shooting occurred across the street from the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer last month.
Charmaine Turner, the girl’s mother, said a group started shooting at the vehicle as she was trying to go around a makeshift roadblock. She said when her daughter was hit, Secoriea called out to her.
Conley and his attorney have both maintained the teen’s innocence in the shooting. Conley has admitted he was at the scene but denied firing a weapon.
