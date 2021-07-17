$50K raised in two days for man found seriously injured on Atlanta train tracks

A fundraiser for a man who was found with a serious head injury on train tracks just off of Piedmont Road has raised more than $50,000 in two days.
Joshua Dowd, 28, of Atlanta was found unconscious, barely breathing and bleeding from the head the morning of July 11, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Dowd was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later underwent brain surgery, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with his medical bills.
Atlanta police did not provide an update on Dowd’s current condition, though the GoFundMe page described him as “fighting for his life.”
The fundraiser was set up Thursday to help cover the costs associated with Dowd’s surgery and intensive care, according to the creators of the page. The effort has already gathered more than half of its $100,000 goal.
“Undergoing surgery and being in the ICU has piled on the expenses and every bit will help him along the way,” the organizers wrote.
Although the police report did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding Dowd’s injuries, the GoFundMe page claims that he was “brutally assaulted.” Further details around the incident will be released in the coming week, Atlanta police said.
“Joshua is the type of person who leaves a mark everywhere he goes, and none of us want to ever imagine a life without him,” the GoFundMe page said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.