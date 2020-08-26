50,000 ‘catch-up’ stimulus checks will be sent out next month

The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it would distribute catch-up Economic Impact Payment checks to nearly 50,000 people whose payments were diverted to pay for their spouse’s past-due child support. The payments will be mailed as checks to eligible spouses who submitted Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, along with their 2019 federal income tax return, or in some cases, their 2018 return.

“These spouses do not need to take any action to get their money. The IRS will automatically issue the portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse’s debt,” according to a release from the IRS.