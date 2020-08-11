Will Trump’s executive order affect stimulus checks?

Funds for federal programs need to be authorized through legislation passed by Congress.

“The Constitution mandates that only Congress has the power of the purse — the president cannot unilaterally tax and spend,” Kris Cox, senior tax policy analyst for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told CNBC.

Trump, on several occasions, has voiced his support for a second round of stimulus checks. In fact, he has said the stimulus checks should be “larger” than the $1,200 proposed by the HEALS Act. Earlier this summer, he told Fox Business News he would support the sizable stimulus checks.

“I do. I support it, but it has to be done properly,” he said of introducing another stimulus check. “I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats.”

Because of the breakdown among Congress members, more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers could be at risk.

With no clear sign that the decision-makers on either side of the aisle will compromise, Americans will for now have the unemployment, student loan and home protection relief as their primary way of thwarting further financial impact from the ongoing pandemic.

Mnuchin said the renewal of a $600 per-week pandemic jobless boost and huge demands by Democrats for aid to state and local governments are the key areas where they are stuck.

“There’s a lot of areas of compromise,” he said late last week. “I think if we can reach an agreement on state and local and unemployment, we will reach an overall deal. And if we can’t, we can’t.”