5-year-old girl killed in 3-vehicle crash in Hall County

Troopers said that the driver of a 2006 Honda Odyssey approached Athens Highway from Smallwood Road and failed to yield while continuing through the intersection. As a result, the Odyssey was T-boned by a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram, causing the Odyssey to collide with a nearby 2015 Dodge Ram, the GSP said.

The child was in the Honda along with Samantha Sanchez-Fierros, 22, and Sandra Fierros Nunez, 42, all of Flowery Branch, the GSP said. Nunez, the driver, and Samantha Sanchez-Fierros suffered minor injuries in the crash.