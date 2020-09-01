5-year-old girl killed in 3-vehicle crash in Hall County

A 5-year-old girl was killed and four other people suffered injuries in a multivehicle crash in Hall County last week, authorities said.
The incident took place about 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Smallwood Road and Athens Highway, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Tania Sanches-Fierros died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Troopers said that the driver of a 2006 Honda Odyssey approached Athens Highway from Smallwood Road and failed to yield while continuing through the intersection. As a result, the Odyssey was T-boned by a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram, causing the Odyssey to collide with a nearby 2015 Dodge Ram, the GSP said.
The child was in the Honda along with Samantha Sanchez-Fierros, 22, and Sandra Fierros Nunez, 42, all of Flowery Branch, the GSP said. Nunez, the driver, and Samantha Sanchez-Fierros suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The two people inside the 2017 Dodge, 20-year-old Alberto Gomez Rivas and 22-year-old Jasmine Gomez, both of Gainesville, also suffered minor injuries, the GSP said. Luis Caudilla, 20, of Gainesville, drove the 2015 Dodge and was not hurt.
Troopers said that charges are pending in this case. No further information was provided.
