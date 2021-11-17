5 men who burned Gainesville police car each get federal prison sentences

The five men met at a pharmacy in downtown Gainesville and talked about the location where they knew a police car was parked. Bailey brought a flare gun with him. Together, the men decided to find the police car so one of them could shoot a flare into it and set it on fire.

Smallwood drove the group to an apartment complex where the officer lived, Erskine said. At the apartments, the men concealed their faces with ski masks and bandanas before Bailey shot a flare through the car’s rear window. The group fled the complex but were arrested shortly after thanks to a tip from a witness.

Multiple officials noted the distinction between peaceful protests and opportunistic criminals seeking to create chaos.

“We are not focused on peaceful protests, but instead concentrating on identifying, investigating and disrupting those individuals who are taking advantage of the protests to incite violence and engage in criminal activity,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent Chris Hacker said.

“We want our community to know we stand with them during their rights to peacefully protest. However, these defendants did not peacefully protest; rather, they took this opportunity to target one of our officers at his residence,” Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish said.

The defendants were also ordered to pay restitution of more than $3,600 to the Gainesville Police Department, Erskine said.