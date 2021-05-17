5 injured in drive-by shooting near smoke shop in DeKalb

Five people were injured, two of them critically, in a drive-by shooting near a smoke shop in DeKalb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.
As many as 30 shots were fired into a crowd of people outside the smoke shop on Redan Road late Sunday night, the news station reported.
Police told Channel 2 the gunman fired from a car driving south on South Hairston Road but could not describe the vehicle to investigators.
Four men and one woman were hit by the gunfire. Investigators said one of the men who was critically injured by the shooting is in his 60s. Three of the victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Authorities have not released any further details. An investigation is ongoing.