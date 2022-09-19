Combined Shape Caption

October 15 is the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are 5 Hispanic nurse trailblazers everyone should be aware of.Ildaura Murillo-Rohde, who helped found the National Association of Hispanic Nurses in 1975.Hector Hugo Gonzalez, a founding member of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses and a captain in the Army Nurse Corps.Hilda Ortiz-Morales provides care to about 2,500 patients through the Montefiore Medical Center Infectious Diseases Clinic in New York.Henrieta Villaescusa, the first Hispanic nurse to be appointed health administrator in the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.Elizabeth Florez Aquino, and assistant professor at DePaul, has served as president of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses-Illinois Chapter