5 families displaced after fire at Lawrenceville apartments

The fire began when contractors working at the complex turned on the unit’s furnace and noticed smoke coming from the vents right away, Gwinnett fire Lt. Ryan McGiboney said from the scene. The contractors quickly alerted residents and called the fire department.

Responding firefighters found the blaze mostly contained in the attic, McGiboney said. They were able to quickly suppress the fire and limit the damage, although six of the building’s 18 units were affected. No one was injured during the incident.