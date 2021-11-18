ajc logo
X

5 children taken to hospital after truck, van collide in SE Atlanta

A pickup truck driver tried to merge into a lane that was already occupied by a van with six children aboard, causing a collision that injured five of the children, Atlanta police said.
Caption
A pickup truck driver tried to merge into a lane that was already occupied by a van with six children aboard, causing a collision that injured five of the children, Atlanta police said.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Five children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a transport van in southeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place at the intersection of Macedonia Road and Belgarde Place just before 3 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. According to the initial investigation, police believe the truck tried to merge into a lane that was already occupied by the van, causing the collision.

There were six children aboard the van at the time of the crash, police said. Though neither of the drivers was hurt, five of the children were injured and taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital. Police did not describe the nature of any of the children’s injuries.

No further details have been released and police did not say if charges were expected.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man hospitalized after being hit by freight train near Morningside Nature Preserve
46m ago
Atlanta Beltline gets $16.4 million grant
2h ago
‘No time to think’: APD officers describe rescue of man from burning car
7h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top