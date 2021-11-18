5 children taken to hospital after truck, van collide in SE Atlanta

Five children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a transport van in southeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.
The crash took place at the intersection of Macedonia Road and Belgarde Place just before 3 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. According to the initial investigation, police believe the truck tried to merge into a lane that was already occupied by the van, causing the collision.
There were six children aboard the van at the time of the crash, police said. Though neither of the drivers was hurt, five of the children were injured and taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital. Police did not describe the nature of any of the children’s injuries.
No further details have been released and police did not say if charges were expected.
