5 children killed in East St. Louis apartment fire

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan said the mother made several attempts to enter the building to rescue them as fire crews rushed to the scene.

Inside, fire officials found two children already dead in a bedroom and three others were unconscious in the kitchen, according to Fox2, citing McClellan.

McClellan confirmed that two children in the kitchen also died on the scene, and that the fifth child died after being taken to a hospital in southwestern Illinois.

The youngest of the children was 2, and the oldest was 9.

The fire remains under investigation. Officials have not said yet how the fire started.

Seven other families were displaced by the blaze, according to The Associated Press.