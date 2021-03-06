5 arrested on murder charges related to assault, shooting of Decatur man

Five men have been arrested and charged with murder in the case of a Decatur man who was savagely beaten and shot in his home, officials said.
Craig Haynes, 55, was beaten with a variety of household items, including a vodka bottle, before he was shot and killed Feb. 20, according to an announcement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear what led to Haynes being beaten and shot at his home on Bobolink Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
Five men arrested and charged in this case, including:
- Ashley Dejuan Fraley, 28
- Devin Kenyatta Fraley, 29
- Brandon Lewis Cox, 35
- John Glenn Coleman, 55
- Kevin Mark Scott, 20, of Opelika, Alabama
According to the DeKalb sheriff’s office, the arrests were carried out in recent weeks in Decatur, Stonecrest, Lithonia and Tucker. The sheriff’s office was assisted by multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, DeKalb County Police Department and Brookhaven Police Department.
All five of the men were arrested without incident and face the same charges: one count each of murder and aggravated assault. All of the suspects remain in custody in the DeKalb County Jail, where they are being held without bond.
Haynes was laid to rest in a homegoing ceremony Friday, according to his obituary.
