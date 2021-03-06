5 arrested on murder charges related to assault, shooting of Decatur man

According to the DeKalb sheriff’s office, the arrests were carried out in recent weeks in Decatur, Stonecrest, Lithonia and Tucker. The sheriff’s office was assisted by multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, DeKalb County Police Department and Brookhaven Police Department.

All five of the men were arrested without incident and face the same charges: one count each of murder and aggravated assault. All of the suspects remain in custody in the DeKalb County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Haynes was laid to rest in a homegoing ceremony Friday, according to his obituary.

