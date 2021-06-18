4 sought after driver shot 9 times in SW Atlanta parking lot

Authorities are looking to identify four suspects accused of shooting a man nine times last month as he waited for officers following a minor car crash in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. on May 8 in a parking lot in the 300 block of Peters Street, authorities said.
According to police, two drivers involved in a minor wreck pulled into the parking lot and waited for officers to arrive. While they were waiting, a parking attendant got into an argument with one of the drivers “due to them taking up space in the lot,” authorities said previously.
“During the course of the argument, the attendant made a phone call,” police said Thursday. “A group of juveniles” arrived at the scene and opened fire on the man arguing with the attendant, authorities said. More than 30 shots were fired and the driver was struck nine times, according to police.
The victim was conscious when paramedics arrived at the scene and ended up surviving his injuries, authorities said. Police believe he was the only person injured.
On Thursday evening, investigators released surveillance photos of four people seen leaving the lot shortly after the shooting and announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to their arrests. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.