4 shot in parking lot near Trap Music Museum in Atlanta

Three men and a woman were taken to hospitals early Sunday morning after they were shot in a parking lot near the Trap Music Museum, Atlanta police said.
Video footage from an Uber driver’s dashboard camera captured the moment people dove for cover as gunshots rang out near the museum on Travis Street, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Officers were sent to the area after multiple people were reported shot about 3:40 a.m., police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.
Atlanta police determined the victims were leaving the Trap Museum and going back to their cars when someone in a black Dodge Charger began shooting, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
All three men were rushed to a hospital, he said. Shortly after, a woman arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, Grant said. Investigators determined she had been injured in the same shooting.
It is not clear who the intended target of the shooting was, and police are still working to identify the gunman.
An investigation is ongoing.