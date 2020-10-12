4 shot at downtown Atlanta hotel

In a recent interview, interim police Chief Rodney Bryant was asked about the spike in shootings and homicides across the city this year. Bryant said the recent increase in violence is something police are seeing in major cities across the U.S., not just in Atlanta.

“I wouldn’t say that criminals are getting more brazen. I think what we’re recognizing through this COVID period is that there’s much more difficulty in people being able to have conflict resolution,” he said, adding that criminals have been violent for decades and “this isn’t a new phenomenon.”

“I think that what we are seeing during this unique time in our lifetime with this COVID pandemic is people are just a little less able to resolve a level of conflict,” Bryant said.

According to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, crime in the city is down about 20% overall, despite an uptick in homicides compared to last year.

— Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this article.