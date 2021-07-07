4 charged in man’s beating with bats, robbery in Buckhead hotel room

The armed robbery occurred April 5 at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel along East Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta police said previously. The victim told officers he was beaten with baseball bats after several men broke into his room, and that the suspects made off with $12,000 in cash and several pieces of jewelry after forcing him to open his safe at gunpoint.

The victim, who was staying on the seventh floor, told police he was in his room with two women about 6 a.m. when five men broke in wearing masks and all-black clothing, according to the incident report. He told investigators one of the men brandished a gun and hit him with it, then the other men started beating him with bats.