4 charged in connection with armed robbery spree in Buckhead, NE Atlanta

The robbery unit began investigating the crew after determining that several incidents between Thursday and Sunday were committed by the same group, Jones said. Investigators found that a member of the group was working for a food delivery company, and the crew would commit crimes of opportunity as they ferried deliveries from restaurants to customers. No one was injured during any of the armed robberies.

“After the food was delivered, they would search the area to rob other individuals,” Jones said. “After they would rob someone at that location, they would deliver food to another location. After that food had been delivered, they would rob in that area as well.”

On Monday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking on Northside Drive that involved a silver 2018 Nissan sedan with Florida plates, a description that matched the car involved in multiple other robberies.

According to the initial investigation, the man who was carjacked was driving for Uber and tried to pick up a customer at a home on Northside Drive. A man standing in the home’s driveway told the driver that he had not called for a ride.

The driver told police he was then confronted by two men, one of whom had a handgun, as he tried to back out of the driveway. The men ordered him out of his car, a Chevrolet Malibu, then got in and drove away.

Later the same day, officers located both cars after tracking the Malibu, which is owned by Hertz rental car company, Daugherty said. Multiple officers responded to the scene to help take the group into custody.

Police believe the same group committed at least seven other robberies in Buckhead and elsewhere in northeast Atlanta. Two cars were carjacked and multiple wallets and other personal items were stolen during the five-day spree. Jones said investigators had identified 11 victims in total.

Police would not say which food delivery company the crew used, although Jones said no delivery customers were victims of a robbery. According to Jones, the group chose its targets at random based on who was in the area of their last food delivery. Victims were not targeted for any reason beyond location and opportunity.

In a press briefing, Jones offered advice for Atlantans wary that they could be victims of similar crimes.

“Be alert,” Jones said. “And don’t walk alone at night.”

