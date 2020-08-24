4 metro-area men sentenced after pleading guilty to cocaine trafficking scheme

Gonzalez-Hernandez was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for operating what authorities described as a cocaine stash house. He will also be deported to Mexico after his prison term.

Pena was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Authorities described his role as a courier who ferried drugs and money between the other defendants.

According to U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, a multi-month federal investigation led to DEA agents learning the date and time of a drug deal between Garza-Mendez and Grimes. Federal agents and Georgia State Patrol troopers stopped Garza-Mendez’s car as he drove to the drug deal, finding several kilograms of cocaine and a gun, leading to his arrest.

Authorities then executed search warrants at the homes of Garza-Mendez, Grimes and Gonzalez-Hernandez, Pak said in an announcement. Between the three homes, federal agents seized more cocaine, more than $50,000 in cash and additional guns. They also arrested Pena outside of his home without incident, Pak said.

“(B)y seizing these defendants’ drug-related assets, we hope to send a clear message that drug traffickers will not be permitted to profit from the poison they distribute,” Pak said.

