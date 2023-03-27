3 things to know about Legislature’s Sine Die

What is the legislative importance of “Sine Die”?
» Wednesday will be Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly’s 40-day session for 2023.
» Once the gavel falls a final time around midnight, Georgia legislators are done passing laws for the year.
» But it’s a two-year session, which means measures that don’t win passage by Wednesday will have another shot when the Legislature returns Jan. 8, 2024.
