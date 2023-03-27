X

3 things to know about Legislature’s Sine Die

What is the legislative importance of “Sine Die”?

» Wednesday will be Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly’s 40-day session for 2023.

» Once the gavel falls a final time around midnight, Georgia legislators are done passing laws for the year.

» But it’s a two-year session, which means measures that don’t win passage by Wednesday will have another shot when the Legislature returns Jan. 8, 2024.

The AJC will have full coverage of the closing hours of the Georgia Legislature between now and Wednesday, including ajc.com, the AJC app and ePaper editions.

Looking for even more on the Legislature? Check out our full coverage on Georgia politics.

