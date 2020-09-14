3 sought after deadly triple shooting that injured ex-NFL star

Atlanta detectives are looking to identify three people they believe were present last month during a triple shooting that left one man dead and injured two others, including an ex-NFL player.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood, AJC.com previously reported. Police responded to the home in the 400 block of Oliver Street and discovered three men with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, 66-year-old Charles Pharms Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The two survivors were Bennie C. Harris and William “Chip” Banks, a former linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting.
Banks was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft. He was named Rookie of the Year and ended up being selected to four Pro Bowls during his career with the Browns. He had 46 career sacks, including a career-high 11 in 1985.
Credit: AP
Investigators recently released surveillance photos of three men they said may have witnessed the fatal shooting and are hoping to speak with them about what happened, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said. Police also released a photo of a black sedan spotted near the scene around the time of the incident.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police at 404-546-4504. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
