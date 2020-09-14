3 sought after deadly triple shooting that injured ex-NFL star

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood, AJC.com previously reported. Police responded to the home in the 400 block of Oliver Street and discovered three men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 66-year-old Charles Pharms Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The two survivors were Bennie C. Harris and William “Chip” Banks, a former linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting.